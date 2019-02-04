ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family is devastated after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a father of three.

Police say 58-year-old Kennedy Briggs was crossing Natural Bridge Avenue at Darby Street around 9:15 p.m. when a black Dodge Charger hit him and sped away from the scene.

"He knew how to keep the community together and keep his neighbors happy," neighborhood friend Michael Flynn said.

It's was five years ago when Flynn first met Kennedy Briggs in north city.

"He was a very nice guy and would put you in a good mood," he said.

Flynn is a mechanic at Tech One Complete Auto Services. He said the two bonded over their shared love of cars, but that longtime friendship is now forever broken.

"He cared about his neighborhood. He brought a lot of business to Tech One," he told 5 On Your Side. "It's a shocked not having him around anymore."

Briggs' family said he was heading home from a nearby Family Dollar when the speeding car hit him. Briggs died at the hospital.

"I was coming down Natural Bridge and approached the scene right here," Flynn said. "I would say there were about five or six cars. It was a pretty big presence."

Neighbors said that particular stretch of Natural Bridge is dangerous, especially since there is only a stop sign and no stoplight. They said Briggs' death is part of a larger issue and could've been prevented.

"It's pretty bad. The stop sign is basically no existent. People fly through it all day," he said. "I'd love to see something. Speed bumps, maybe a little bit more of a police presence to catch the speeders and the lawbreakers."

St. Louis Police are still looking for the suspect and the vehicle connected to the deadly crash. If you can help, give Crimestoppers a call at 866-371-8477.