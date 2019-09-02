ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One father's trip to a McDonald's in St. Louis County turned into a nightmare for him and his family.

"It's alarming. It's not something you typically expect," Stephen Ryman said.

Just after 7:30 Thursday night, Ryman said he took his two daughters to a McDonald's on South Lindbergh for dinner.

"We were there having dinner and I need to change my four month old's diaper," he said/

Ryman said he immediately took his baby to the men's room, placed her on the changing station and looked for table covers, but had no idea that decision would put him in danger.

"I reached my hand in there to grab one of those out and it didn't come out immediately so I sort of fished around for it and ended up stabbing my thumb on a hypodermic needle," he said.

Ryman said after the prick he grew concerned for his daughter's safety and for his own health.

"I tried to wash my hands immediately and make sure my daughter wasn't anywhere near the needle," he said. "Hopefully, I have a long life ahead of me and I'd like to live it disease free if possible."

For Ryman, he said his experience has changed the way he feels about public changing stations, but said things could've been much worse.

"At least for a while I won't feel comfortable using one of those," he said. "I'm not glad that I got stuck but I'm glad my infant didn't get stuck.

Ryman said at this time he is not considering legal action against the McDonald's.