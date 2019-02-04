NEW ORLEANS, La. – The FBI has joined the investigation in a missing teen from Port Barre, Louisiana.

Domeanna Spell, 15, went missing on March 28.

They’re requesting the assistance of public and put up electronic digital billboards across several states.

Police believe Spell may be traveling with 47-year-old Cory ‘Shane’ Disotell of Port Barre, Louisiana. They’re believed to be traveling in a four-door silver 2003 Honda Civic. They may have changed their appearance to conceal their identities.

Domeanna Spell is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, has long, light brown hair, blue/hazel eyes.

Shane Disotell is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information or tips, no matter how significant it may or may not seem. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement at 1-800-225-5324.