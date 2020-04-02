MIAMI — Three women were found dead in a South Florida home, a weeks-old baby boy is still missing, the child's father was found dead in Pasco County and now the FBI is joining the case.

Miami-Dade police say Andrew Caballeiro was just a week old when his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped him. The disappearance of the two came after the murders of Andrew's mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The Miami Herald said all three women are natives of Cuba.

Police believe Ernesto Caballeiro killed the three women.

Days after an AMBER Alert was issued for Andrew, Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Blanton, a rural area north of Tampa in Pasco County. The area is about 220 miles away from Miami.

Andrew is still nowhere to be found.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office searched nearby woods in Blanton along with a K-9 unit. Deputies said a bloodhound even sniffed a pacifier found in a white Ford passenger van at the center of the AMBER Alert.

"There was no indication that the child was in the area," Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

A pickaxe was reportedly found in the van.

Nocco's team along with the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami-Dade police are investigating where Ernesto Caballeiro might have driven between South Florida and Pasco County.

