GASTONIA, N.C. — More than two dozen agencies, including the FBI, are teaming up in the desperate search for the missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

According to Gastonia Police, Maddox Ritch was last seen at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon. Prior to his disappearance, he was last seen with his father and another adult.

Authorities said Ritch has autism and is nonverbal. He is listed at about four feet and weighs about 45 pounds. He is also described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

PHOTOS: Maddox Ritch

Ritch was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the writing "I'm the man" on the front.

“Maddox’s family has been interviewed and is working closely with us,” said Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton. “At this time, they ask for privacy and prayers. Every second counts when a child is missing. Our focus is to find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home.

The FBI arrived in Gastonia Sunday to help local law enforcement with the search.

Jason Kaplan with the FBI said they brought in specially-trained teams that are focused on finding missing children, known as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD).

Kaplan said CARD is deployed across the country to help find missing children.

The Amber Alert has not been issued for Ritch because his disappearance "has not fit the criteria," Kaplan said.

Police are urging anyone who lives near the park to search the areas around their own homes where a child might hide.

“If you have a shed, barn, wooded area, go take a look and call us immediately if you find anything out of the ordinary,” Helton said.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call 704-869-1075.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC