WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Heavy rain and flash flooding has left some renters in one Wentzville apartment complex frustrated as they endure unlivable conditions.

"Whenever it rains, it backs up a lot heavier into the kitchen and the fecal matter is just coming from underneath the dryer area, there's a drain under everyone's dryer," renter Jennifer Tatham said. "Out in the back door, they have the sewage drain open and there's some raw sewage, tampons and toilet paper that's coming out to the backyard by the back door."

Some renters at Heritage Townhomes have been living like this for the past three months. The city even told them to wear hazmat suits to go in.

Tatham says there's an underlying sewage issue. For now, they are dealing with the most immediate problem -- the cleanup.

But unfortunately, more rain and flooding is expected to come. Families are doing everything they can to be ready and protect their children in the meantime. "The kids had to leave because the young and old are most susceptible to the E. coli or hepatitis that could come from the raw sewage," Tatham adds.

Some renters have already moved out or were in the process of packing their bags on Friday.

Another renter Kaylie Sinovich tells us, "I've put everything in a storage unit and then I'm going to stay with a family member until we can get somewhere to stay."

5 On Your Side reached out to the owners of the property. They say the city of Wentzville has been helpful and they're hoping for a dry weekend.