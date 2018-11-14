FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 17-year-old female who was seen on Monday, November 12 around 8 p.m.

According to police, Dalea Birchfield, is a black female, height 5 feet 5 inches, 115 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion. She has a birthmark on her left chin.

She was believed to have attended school on November 13 and then stayed for an after-school program but never returned home. Subject suffers from ADHD, Reattachment Disorder, and is easily coerced.

Anyone seeing Birchfield or has any information related to her locationshould immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

