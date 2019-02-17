ROCK HILL, Mo. — A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Woodard Cleaning & Restoration in Rock Hill, Missouri, severely damaging a warehouse that stored personal items, that had all been damaged in fires.

The fire quickly grew to 3 alarms after a wall collapsed. More than 30 firetrucks, 4 aerial trucks and dozens of first responders are on the scene.

They have several buildings in the Woodward complex and this one is at the “fire warehouse” off Rock Hill Industrial Drive. It’s a massive building that stores people’s belongings after their stuff is damaged in a fire. They go into homes and try to salvage anything they can for families and then keep it in this warehouse to get all the smoke damage out before they restore it and return it.