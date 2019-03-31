ST. LOUIS — Around 1,250 people climbed the Metropolitan Square building on Saturday to raise $360,000 for the American Lung Association in the annual Fight For Air Climb.

Three firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department climbed up 40 flights of stairs - in 50 to 75 pounds of gear.

Families, local residents and people from across the country took part too, all to raise money for lung cancer research.

American Lung Association director Brett Schuette said that 5,750 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year in Missouri, and 3,950 will die from lung cancer.