COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Within the last few months, the St. Charles County ambulance district has added to new vehicles to its fleet, but not the kind you would expect.

One is a bus, the other a recreational vehicle or RV. Both can be used for large events, such as severe weather, earthquakes or a building collapse.

The bus serves as an over-sized ambulance and can take multiple people to the hospital or provide triage services at the scene of a large incident. Twelve patients can be transported while lying flat and another ten seated. The bus comes equipped for the most common injuries paramedics would need to treat.

Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said the SCCAD Urban Search and Rescue team has gone to help with Harvey and they were deployed to Joplin when they suffered their tornado.

Another vehicle recently added to the fleet is an RV that had been used by a large retailer as an employee wellness vehicle. With a few modifications, the RV can provide treatment for four patients at a time. Gaines said this is direct patient care to individuals who are not injured to a level that they need to go to the emergency room.

Both the major incident response unit and the mass casualty ambulance are ready to roll from St. Charles County to wherever they may be needed in the metro area. The units could also be deployed regionally if needed.