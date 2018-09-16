st. louis — Florence’s damage is nearly 1,000 miles away, but it’s still wrecking plans here in St. Louis.

One of those plans – Chelsey Robinson and Jordan Iverson’s wedding day.

"Our first day of being married would have been today,” Robinson said.

“On the beach,” Iverson added.

The Glendale couple were supposed to get married in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Friday. That is, until the governor ordered the evacuation of the entire coast.

They were already on the road, just past Nashville, when they got the news.

"We just pulled over and sat in a Chick-fil-A parking lot for about two hours,” Iverson said.

A year of planning since their engagement in Charleston last September was stopped in its tracks. But these two have perspective.

"We knew that we'd come back to a house that was fine and our friends and family were fine, and there were so many people with the evacuation that didn't know if that would be the case,” Robinson said.

So, what did they do on what was supposed to be their wedding day?

"We opened a bottle of champagne about noon,” Iverson said.

"It might have been before noon,” Robinson said.

And Florence didn’t ruin all their plans. The trip to Europe is still on schedule.

"We'll lose what we paid on that already if we don’t go so,” Robinson said.

"We call it our honey-sun,” Iverson said.

“Because the honeymoon is after the wedding, so it's a honey sun,” Robinson said, laughing.

So, they'll get their happily ever after, even if it is a little out of order.

Charleston was largely spared by the hurricane.

