HAVERHILL, Fla. — A Florida couple went to the park Friday evening and seemingly forgot about one of their seven children late into the overnight hours and into the next day.

Makenson and Jolanda Larose Alexandre each were arrested and charged with child neglect for leaving their little girl at Palm Beach County's Haverhill Park.

Authorities spent hours trying to figure out who could claim this toddler.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the parents told investigators they did not realize they left their child around 7 p.m. Friday at the park. She was found wandering alone by deputies, who later searched the area and made loud announcements in an attempt to find her parents.

The girl's mother reported her missing at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies say.

The Florida Department of Children and Families had been taking care of the girl in the meantime. Officials since have stepped in to remove the seven children from the Alexandre home.

