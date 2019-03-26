ST. LOUIS – A man from Hollywood, Florida has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for traveling across state lines to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Illinois.

Emmanuel D. Abdon, 31, traveled from Florida to Troy, Illinois in January 2018 to have sex with a girl he met on Snapchat. He falsely told the girl he was 24 years old.

The evidence presented at sentencing established that Abdon knew his young victim was emotionally vulnerable when, over a three-week period beginning in late December 2017, he used text messages, FaceTime, and Snapchat to try to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce her to engage in sexual activity with him.

Chief United States District Court Judge Michael J. Reagan handed down the 240-month sentence, which will be followed by five years of supervised release. Abdon was also ordered to pay $43,974 in restitution to the victim’s family.

On the day he arrived in Troy, Abdon met the victim in her driveway on two separate occasions. Both times her parents were not at home. During their second meeting, Abdon presented the middle-schooler with a pack of Swisher Sweets cigars, a lighter, some jewelry and a sex toy.

A third meeting planned for later that day was foiled thanks to the victim’s 14-year-old friend, officials said. The friend witnesses the first meeting between the two and told her foster mother, who contacted police. Officers found Abdon rented a motel room about one mile from the victim’s house.

They immediately set up surveillance and followed Abdon as he drove from the motel back to the victim’s house. Within a few short hours of receiving the initial report, Troy Police intercepted and arrested Abdon as he was pulling into the victim’s driveway.

Abdon eventually admitted to receiving nude pictures of the victim and knowing that she was underage before he traveled to Illinois to meet her. Text messages recovered from the victim’s phone revealed sexually explicit texts she had received from Abdon.

The investigation further revealed that Abdon was planning to have the victim sneak out of her house and meet him for sex in his hotel room later that night. Officers found two condoms in his wallet.

Abdon’s first trial was held in July 2018 and ended in a mistrial. The case was retried over three days in November 2018, after which a jury sitting in East St. Louis convicted Abdon on charges of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sex acts and traveling across state lines intending to have illicit sex with a minor.

Abdon was born in Haiti and was living in the United States as a lawful permanent resident when he committed his crimes. He is expected to be deported back to Haiti once his term of imprisonment ends.