ATCHISON CO., Kan. – A Florissant teen was arrested in Kansas Sunday morning after he crashed into a pool following a chase that started in Jefferson County, Kansas.

According to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, Jaylon Ray, 19, crashed his Hyundai into the Effingham City pool and then ran away. He was arrested a few hours later for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident. Atchison County Sheriff’s Department said other charges in Jefferson County are possible.

Police also said it is also alleged that Ray fled Saturday from Colorado Highway Patrol, where other charges could be filed.