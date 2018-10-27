Cesar Soyac, the Florida man suspected of sending explosive devices to a dozen or so political targets, spent 2017 as a delivery driver for a Fort Lauderdale pizza place.

His former boss said he was an excellent employee.

The general manager at New River Pizza and Fresh Kitchen said she had Soyac making deliveries at night because his van was in horrible condition.

But other than that, she said he was reliable and she never heard any complaints about him.

However, Debra Gureghian said Soyac’s personal views were disgusting and that he would often rail against a litany of people who were different than him, including black and gay people.

Still, she said she was shocked when he was identified as the suspected bomber.

She said Soyac left his job there in January and said he was leaving to become a truck driver.

