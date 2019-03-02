Chris Long has a new accolade to add to his expanding resume.

The former St. Louis Rams star has been named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is one of the most prestigious honors in football, and recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

The outspoken defensive end has been a long time advocate for clean water in Africa, youth education and military appreciation.

His 'Waterboys' initiative has raised more than $3 million in support of clean water in Africa.