St. Louis restaurateur and businessman Kim Tucci passed away on Monday after a battle with prostate cancer.

RELATED: Well-known St. Louis business leader Kim Tucci dies at age 78

The Pasta House founder was one of the most popular people in town, and a friend to many, including our own Frank Cusumano.

Cusumano took some time in his Thursday night sportscast to remember his friend.

"We talked three times in the past three weeks, and the only thing he complained about was that he couldn't taste food anymore," Cusumano said. "For an Italian restaurateur that's as close to hell as you could possibly get.'"

Kim Tucci was 78 years old.