SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Students from grade school to high school filled the gymnasium at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL.

They gathered to see a one-man show performed by veteran television and movie actor Jim Coleman about the incredible life of Augustus Tolton, Father Gus, a slave who eventually became the first African American Catholic priest in the U.S.

Now the process is underway to make Father Gus a saint.

"So basically two years ago, I knew nothing about Father Tolton. Now for the last year I've been traveling this beautiful country telling his story and he was truly an amazing story," Coleman said.

In 1863 Tolton's mother and her two young sons made a daring escape to freedom, crossing the Mississippi River from Missouri to Illinois in hopes of a free life, a better life for her and her children.

"For her to be an escaped slave, to go to a white priest in Quincy, Illinois and say, 'I want my child to go to this school' and they let him in and that's what mothers do," Coleman said.

Springfield, IL priest Father Zehnle, has been studying the life of Father Tolton since college when he wrote a paper on the black priest.

Father Zehnle said Tolton was encouraged to enter the priesthood at a time when it was unthinkable for a former slave.

"One of the priests suggested to him, 'have you ever thought about being a priest?' and young Gus then said, 'well, there aren't any black priests.' And the priest said, 'well, not in U.S., no, but throughout the world there are and there have been,'" Zehnle said.

Despite the racism of post-slavery America, Tolton was ordained as a priest in 1886 in Rome. He returned to the U.S. and received his first assignment at St. Joseph Church, a poor black parish in Quincy, IL. Later he was a pastor at St. Monica's in Chicago. On his way to visit the sick, Tolton died of heat stroke in 1897 at the age of 43. He is buried in a Quincy cemetery.

The canonization process for Tolton began in 2003 and is gaining momentum.

"At the rate it's going, maybe just a few years. Ordinarily they usually take decades. So this one's moving very quickly," said Father Zehnle. "Looking to see not simply did this person live a Christian life and did they live it well, but looking to see did they live a Christian life heroically? Did they go above and beyond what’s expected of most people?"

Coleman said he has been acting for 30 years and considers Father Tolton to be his most meaningful role.

"This is the American dream," said Coleman. "Someone who came from absolutely nothing, was born into slavery and went on to realize his vocation and understand that no matter what barriers there are, no matter how hard people try and put you down, with God's help, you can persevere."