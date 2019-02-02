CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The break from the cold made Friday a great day to be outdoors, unless you were in part of West St. Louis County.



It smelled so bad in Chesterfield that parents say their kids got sick.

"It was really yucky,” Andrea Totterer said.

That made for a stressful trip to Walmart for Andrea Totterer and her daughter Leah.

"I asked her to check her shoes because it was so strong,” she said.

We asked Leah if that assumption offended her. She’s 8.

“Yeah!” she said.

For the record, their shoes were clean.

“We got in the store, I didn't smell it, and I'm like oh, thank God it's not us,” Totterer said.

Around the corner, the car washers at Tidal Wave fielded a lot of questions about the stench from customers. He said at least one customer was disgusted.

"It was very bad,” Matt Welby said.



But nobody knew what it was.



Chesterfield police told 5 On Your Side the foul phenomenon came from the weather.

They said piles of manure, likely from landscapers, froze during our days below zero. With Friday's welcome warm-up, they thawed out and released that smell no one can stand.



That explanation brought the car washers some big-time relief.



"So it wasn't just, like, our fault?" Welby said.



