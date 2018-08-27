Eli "Truboy" Clayton and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson have been identified on social media as the two gamers killed in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville Landing mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Clayton and Robertson were both competing in the Madden football tournament at Chicago Pizza and the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing.

Clayton, 22, was from Woodland Hills, California and was "consistently one of the best in competitive Madden," according to the EA Sports website. Clayton was also a frequent face at EA Majors. Clayton took the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory in Madden in 2017.

PHOTOS: One day after the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting during a Madden gaming tournament
01 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
02 / 10
Some places around the landing seem untouched by the events that took place just one day ago. Two people were killed, 11 were injured in the scuffle when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament at The Landing.(Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
03 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
04 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
05 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
06 / 10
Media has descended on Jacksonville from all over the world to cover the mass shooting which took the lives of two gamers and injured 11 more. A lone gunman began shooting at the Chicago Pizza and GLHF at the Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
07 / 10
The iconic front of The Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
08 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
09 / 10
Bill Nelson spoke to the media at the Landing just one day after a mass shooting took place there. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
10 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)

KNBC in California, Clayton's home state, talked to his high school principal.

"He stuck up for other people, That he was kindhearted, that he was a joy to be on our campus," said Catherine Foss. "I mean everyone is heartbroken. Every one of these stories has a face and he's our kid."

Robertson, 27, was from Ballard, West Virginia. EA Sports reports that he was the winner of last season's Madden Classic and "has the skill to completely take over any Madden tournament." Twitter user @Slasher reports that he left behind a young son.

eliacceptingcheck_1535392861800.png

Three dead, 11 injured in mass shooting at Madden video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing

Social media is sending its condolences to the two players:

EA released a statement:

There has been a GoFundMe page set up for the two players.

taylorobertonn_1535394501865.png
© 2018 WTLV