ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park reintroduced itself in a big way on Saturday in the form of free dessert, games and lots of sunshine.

It was all part of the Gateway Arch National Park's celebration of the community's support during the recent government shutdown.

People definitely made up for missed time by going to the top of this grand, historic monument and taking in sweeping views of downtown St. Louis on this sunny Saturday.

Guests could test their skills by building the Arch with blocks and indulged themselves by taste testing three different kinds of old-fashioned homemade fudge.

Junior rangers got in on the action by completing a junior ranger activity book, which earned them a badge.