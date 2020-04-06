Live: Minneapolis remembers George Floyd at Thursday memorial service

The memorial will take place from 1-3 p.m. at North Central University. The service itself is private.

After more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, the city will serve as the backdrop for a memorial service Thursday to mourn his passing.

Floyd's memorial service, the first of several around the country, will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and national news leaders like Lester Holt will be broadcasting from the top of the parking garage across the street.

“He was a human being. He had family, he had dreams, he had hopes. The real duty of one with this type of assignment is to underscore the value of the human life that was taken, which gives the reason the movement was occurring,” Sharpton said ahead of the gathering.



Nurses will be checking temperatures at the doors of North Central University for those guests entering to pay their respects, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to any large gathering.

The second public viewing memorial is 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 in North Carolina. There will be two more services June 8 and 9 in Houston, Texas.

Floyd lived in St. Louis Park. The 46-year-old father moved to Minnesota from Houston, Texas. His death caught the world's attention when a bystander video showed him pleading for help, repeating the words "I can't breathe," until he went limp. Prosecutors later said former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The Minneapolis memorial service comes a day after an announcement that charges against Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree murder. He is also charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers, Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also arrested Thursday and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over leading the investigation Sunday at the request of Gov. Tim Walz. On Thursday, he acknowledged how difficult it will be to win a conviction against a police officer.

In fact, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is working in partnership with Ellison on the case, is the only Minnesota prosecutor who has done so - with the conviction of Mohamed Noor in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

"History does show that there are clear challenges here, and we are going to be working very hard," Ellison said.

Ellison said public pressure and the upcoming memorial did not play into his decision to file charges against the other officers, or upgrade the charges against Chauvin.

"I say George Floyd mattered, he was loved, his family was important, his life had value, and we will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it," Ellison said.

George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason, visited the site of Floyd's death at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis Thursday. The intersection has become a growing memorial and a place for mourners to gather.

"No man or woman should be without their fathers," he said. "I appreciate everyone showing support and love."

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, stood at Quincy's side and spoke to the public, calling this moment in history "a tipping point to save America," saying the country is now facing a test of its commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

"Well America, that means black people too," he said.