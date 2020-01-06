The revised curfew order runs from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other metro communities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, June 2

Plans set for George Floyd public memorial set

Minnesota officials said conditions were stable Monday evening, ahead of a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew

President Trump tells governors to "dominate the streets" and vows to send in U.S. military to end violence

George Floyd independent autopsy results released

Investigators have found no evidence that tanker truck driving into crowd of protesters Sunday was intentional

9 a.m.

A date and location has been announced for a Twin Cities public memorial service honoring the life of George Floyd.

The National Action Network says the family memorial service for Floyd, who died after having a police officer's knee pressed on his neck for nearly nine minutes, will take place this Thursday, June 4, at North Central University, 1400 Elliot Ave S. in Minneapolis. The memorial service will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary, and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Floyd's eulogy.

Floyd's family members will participate from around the country, as will family attorney Benjamin Crump. At this point organizers have not said how many people will be allowed inside, or how those seats will be allocated.

4:00 a.m.

Crews across Minneapolis responded to at least one fire overnight, although the night was much quieter than the previous week.

Law enforcement reported multiple arrests, primarily of peaceful protesters at the Minnesota State Capitol in violation of curfew.

In a social media post, the Minnesota Depart of Public Safety said that law enforcement leadership, including police chiefs and mayors, “will assess what’s going on” and make a recommendation to Governor Walz in the next few days.

11:45 p.m.

Authorities said a total of 66 people were arrested, without incident, on the Capitol grounds late Monday night for defying the 10 p.m. curfew order.

St. Paul Police said they also towed what they described as a "protester support vehicle." Inside the van, which police said was marked as a "medic vehicle," they found milk containers, helmets and a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wired.

"Go home, stay safe and help us keep St Paul secure," St. Paul Police urged in a tweet.

10:50 p.m.

Peaceful protests initially continued past the 10 p.m. curfew order at both the State Capitol and at the scene of George Floyd's death at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

KARE 11's Deevon Rahming said the State Capitol area was surrounded by law enforcement officers after 10 p.m., and said he saw officers beginning to make arrests. St. Paul PD later confirmed that officers were making arrests at the capitol for curfew violations.

Rahming reported both the protests and arrests appeared to be peaceful.

"Please allow our law enforcement to focus response and resources on the legitimate threats attacking our communities. Officers will enforce the curfew & arrest those who refuse to comply," the Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.

At the scene of George Floyd's death at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, many members of the crowd stayed well after curfew. KARE 11's Boyd Huppert said police were not making arrests and were allowing most people to remain in that location.

10 p.m.

The revised temporary curfew order began Monday night at 10 p.m. in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several metro suburbs.

Under the order, no travel is allowed on public streets and public streets, with exceptions for law enforcement, emergency personnel, the news media, people going to work or returning home from work, the homeless, and those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger.

9:30 p.m.

With 30 minutes until a revised 10 p.m. curfew was to take effect, Minneapolis police sent out a round of reminder notifications.

"If you’re not home, please head there and stay indoors until 4am," MPD said in a tweet.

The Department of Public Safety said around 100 people remained outside the Minnesota State Capitol at 9:30 p.m., but also reminded the public about the curfew in St. Paul, and advised people to "be safe as you leave that area."

9:20 p.m.

Hundreds gathered near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on Monday night, one week after George Floyd died at that same location.

"Peaceful, prayerful, and hopeful for change" is how KARE 11's Boyd Huppert described the crowd.

8:40 p.m.

As a rally for George Floyd moved from the governor's residence to the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday evening, the crowd was greeted by members of the Minnesota National Guard, several of whom took a knee alongside them.

"I'm sorry for your loss, as a citizen of Minnesota, I'm sorry for the loss of George Floyd. My heart hurts as a human being," Lt. Col. Sam Andrews told the crowd.

Lt. Col. Andrews told the group he would honor a request from the previous night's peaceful protesters to have guard members step back from the rally, provided the crowd respected their vehicles and equipment surrounding the State Capitol.

"We're Minnesota guardsmen, we live and work and serve in your cities and in your neighborhoods, and we've been affected just like you have," he said to applause from people in the crowd.

8:30 p.m.

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

8:10 p.m.

In an 8 p.m. news conference updating the state's operations, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said "conditions right now are very stable" and said he hopes it remains that way through the night.

The Department of Public Safety tweeted its Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC) is coordinating law enforcement agencies and remains activated ahead of a 10 p.m. curfew in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and a number of other metro suburbs until 4 a.m. Tuesday. No highway closures are planned in the metro area on Monday night.

Schnell said the curfew has been a "tremendous success" and is necessary to continue to maintain the stabilization of neighborhoods. The commissioner said different tactics may be used to respond quickly to certain areas.

Schnell said people will not notice much of a change on the ground tonight, even though the size of the response has been reduced slightly. He said the governor will make decisions on additional reductions in the National Guard presence over the coming days.

As for how much longer the curfews will continue, Schnell said state and city leaders are expected to meet to assess the calls for service and any threats to the community in order to make a recommendation to the governor on any possible extensions of the curfew orders.

The commissioner reiterated that the goal of the expanded law enforcement and National Guard presence is to keep communities secure, not to stop peaceful protests and demonstrations.

"We want to address what people do, not what they think ... and I think that's been demonstrated over the past several days," Schnell said.

7:40 p.m.

A second group of people who left the rally at the governor's residence have arrived at the state capitol where the first group has gathered.

St. Paul police said Summit Avenue and other roads in the area have reopened to regular traffic.

7:05 p.m.

Minnesota officials are expected to provide an update on the state's operations during an 8 p.m. news conference. KARE 11 will stream the news conference live online and on the KARE 11 social media pages.

6:30 p.m.

A rally for George Floyd in front of the governor's residence has concluded, with about 300 participants now marching peacefully toward the state capitol.

The St. Paul Police Department said its officers are escorting the group, and that roads in the area may have sporadic closures during the march.

A second group of about 200 also began walking along Summit Avenue from the governor's residence, also escorted by officers.

6:15 p.m.

The FBI has launched a website where people can submit photos and video of acts of violence related to the unrest in the Twin Cities.

The agency is looking for information that could be considered a federal crime, including incidents involving explosive or incendiary devices, incidents where fires were set, or where police officers may have been assaulted.

Photos or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/violence, or reported by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

"With great empathy toward the intense emotions experienced by the community, the FBI works to protect the First Amendment rights of those who wish to peacefully protest," the FBI said in a news release. "However, when peaceful protests are corrupted by criminal acts resulting in the destruction of property and potential physical harm to citizens, the FBI is compelled to investigate and pursue charges where appropriate."

6 p.m.

The St. Paul Police Department shared a photo on its Facebook page on Monday, showing several of its officers taking a knee in a "show of respect for the very real pain our community feels," adding that "we feel it too."

5:45 p.m.

In an Rose Garden address, President Trump discussed the national unrest following the death of George Floyd, vowing to send in the U.S. military into communities to stop riots across the country.

"For George and his family, justice will be served, he will not have died in vain," President Trump said. "We cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you."

"These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror," the President said.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights," he announced.

The president said he recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard to "dominate the streets" and demonstrate an "overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled."

President Trump said if any city or state refused to take "the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, I will deploy the United States military and solve the problem for them."

5:20 p.m.

President Trump is expected to address the federal response to the unrest in a Rose Garden address at 5:30 p.m. CT.

5:05 p.m.

The city of Minneapolis is asking for residents to check their properties for any items "left by uninvited people."

In a tweet sent by the MPD account, police said "Propane tanks, bottles filled with gasoline & other substances have been reported. There are no credible threats against private residences, this is only a safety check."

A revised curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday, until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Meantime, a rally at the governor's residence in St. Paul has grown to approximately 2,000 people, according to St. Paul police. People in attendance are asking for charges against the 3 other officers who were fired by MPD following the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Walz had exited the residence to listen to the rally at one point, but KARE 11 crews reported he later went back inside to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

4:30 p.m.

Just hours after George Floyd's family released results of an independent autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released its updated findings, which ruled Floyd's death to be a homicide.

According to a news release, the ME's office lists Floyd's cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" and said the injury occurred when Floyd "experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)."

The independent autopsy released by the Floyd family's attorney cited "asphyxia due to neck and back compression" as George Floyd's cause of death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's updated report also included a list of "other significant conditions," which it listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The updated HCME report differs from earlier preliminary findings cited in the criminal complaint against former officer Derek Chauvin, which said there was no evidence of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, and said "the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

KARE 11's Kent Erdahl reported members of the National Guard arrived at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's building to fortify the property.

4 p.m.

Two rallies began late Monday afternoon in the Twin Cities.

A group of demonstrators gathered in front the governor's residence in St. Paul, where people took a knee as a loudspeaker played the sounds of George Floyd's arrest.

Organizers of the rally called for an independent special prosecutor to be appointed in the case. On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz announced that Attorney General Keith Ellison would take over the lead from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

KARE 11's Danny Spewak reported Gov. Tim Walz walked outside of the front door of the residence to listen to the rally.

In Minneapolis, a group gathered near Target Field for a march for George Floyd. KARE 11 reporter Kent Erdahl noted that concerns had been raised on social media about the intentions of the organizer. Justin Goeman told KARE 11 he isn't trying to compete with other events or hurt the movement. Goeman told participants their march would be peaceful, and would avoid bridges or interstates.

3:15 p.m.

Metro Transit service is suspended through at least Tuesday.

All bus, light rail and Northstar service will remain paused at least through June 2, Metro Transit posted on Twitter Monday afternoon. An update is expected no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday.

1:53 p.m.

An independent autopsy showed that George Floyd died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure, according to the Floyd family's attorneys, who hired an independent company to perform the autopsy.

In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, Benjamin Crump, a prominent Civil Rights and Use-of-Force attorney, said that the independent autopsy showed Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxia due to neck and back compression" while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, had his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Following the independent autopsy, Crump said he is calling for all of the officers involved, who have since been fired, to be arrested and a first-degree murder charge to be brought against Chauvin.

Crump also announced that a memorial for Floyd will be held Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Minneapolis. The exact location has not been publicly announced. His funeral is next Tuesday, June 9 in Houston.

1:37 p.m.

MnDOT has announced that there are no planned highway closures in the metro area for Monday night, as the state continues to respond to widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.

Sunday night several major stretches of highway were scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m., but MnDOT announced that they were moving those closures up to 5 p.m. just about 20 minutes ahead of time.

DPS said later that was because protesters were headed for the highway and they wanted to make the situation safer.

Authorities are still investigating a tanker truck that drove into a crowd of protesters on I-35W, but DPS Commissioner John Harrington said Monday that it appears the truck was already on the highway when the barriers were put up.

12:40 p.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that the extension of a curfew to ensure public safety will remain in place for two more nights, but not last as long in duration.

During a press briefing Walz thanked law enforcement and public servants after what he called "a very tough week," before saying he was pleased about the reduction in unrest both Saturday and Sunday. That being said, Walz announced he has signed a new emergency order that will extend a curfew for two additional nights. The hours, however, have been reduced to between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The two nights of relative calm have also convinced the governor and members of the Multi-Agency Command Center team to release some members of the Minnesota National Guard and allow them to return to their homes and jobs.

Walz made it clear that the troops being released can be recalled in the event that trouble rekindles in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs.

Major General Jon Jensen said that the troops being sent home are "support" and backup troops, and that the number of soldiers out in the streets supporting Minneapolis and St. Paul law enforcement will not decrease.

Minnesota Department of Safety (DPS) Commissioner John Harrington said that so far there is no evidence that a truck barreling into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W Sunday was "an intentional act."

Harrington said that it appears the driver was already on the freeway when barricades went up, and was speeding at approximately 70 miles per hour. He said investigators have some information that the driver "it looks like panicked," kept barreling forward, and saw a young woman on a bike fall down in front of him. At that point he slammed on the brakes.

The investigation is ongoing and that driver has been arrested.

Harrington responded to questions about safety concerns in the Twin Cities as rumors fly on social media about plateless cars driving around neighborhoods, and Minneapolis police report flammables being found in bushes.

"At some point we struggle with what is said and what is actually happening," he said.

Harrington said that they get many tips that they have pursued and found that "there's no sign that was happening."

"I was hearing crazy stuff about the Klan marching down the street," he said. "We've got traffic cams, we've got - none of that happened."

Harrington said he has two confirmed police reports, one from Hennepin County and one from Bloomington, involving cars without license plates. He said he is working through more reports to get "actual data."

"Some of it looks like it is deliberately being planted as disinformation," Harrington said.

"We tend to deal in evidence," he said. "So we’re going backwards from there to try and get a sense of what is actual evidence. So stories about 'We’ve seen this,' I go back to the chiefs and the sheriffs, I go back to the BCA and go, how many cars got towed in that didn’t have plates? I want to know that. That will tell me whether or not this is actually a thing or if it's just a new creation of the social media world."

Regarding flammables in yards or bushes, Harrington said that as officers respond to reports and pick up physical evidence, they'll have "better information for you that confirms or denies the social media posts we've been going through."

10:15 a.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says there are no known injuries or fatalities in an early morning fire on the corner of 44th and Penn Avenues North. The cause is under investigation, but the fire chief on scene told KARE 11 it was "suspicious."

Crews were working to take down that fire in North Minneapolis around 3 a.m.

Area residents told KARE 11 they saw a truck pull into the back lot and heard several loud noises, and fire then started inside the building.

Firefighters also responded to several rekindled fires in ruins from earlier in the weekend.

Police warned late Sunday night about incendiary devices and accelerants found in bushes in Minneapolis neighborhoods.

Sunday night's demonstrations were relatively quiet, with hundreds still arrested.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) tweeted Monday morning that law enforcement officers made 276 arrests Sunday into Monday. About 150 of them people who were taken into custody near the Bobby and Steve's Auto World off Washington Avenue and I-35W for violating the imposed 8 p.m. curfew.

DPS later posted on Twitter that officials discovered two bulletproof vests and four handguns in nearby bushes while making arrests Sunday at Washington Avenue and I-35W.

Two handguns were also found in backpacks, DPS said.

The agency says a total of 481 people have been arrested since the Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC) was established Friday in an attempt to coordinate officers and responses from local and state agencies.

Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on protests over the death of George Floyd and the public safety response in the Twin Cities.

The attorney for George Floyd, Ben Crump, is also holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce findings from Floyd's independent autopsy.

Sunday, May 31

11:16 p.m.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says some of the people who have been causing violence in the Twin Cities are local, but officials are seeing a "very organized system" and know that some people are coming in from out of state.

"We have had reports of outside agitators," he said. "Yes there are reports of white supremacist organizations out there and we're looking into all of it."

"There are people out there right now in our city that are seeking to not just cause trouble, but wreck our city," he said.

Frey said they want people to be able to peacefully protest, but right now when people are out past curfew it makes it hard to distinguish "between the bad actors and the good ones."

Minneapolis police say incendiary materials and accelerants have been found "hidden in bushes and throughout neighborhoods in Minneapolis."

10:50 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz held a news conference Sunday night saying that the "vast majority" of Minnesotans were abiding by the curfew.

He said the 8 p.m. cutoff point was important in helping law enforcement distinguish between peaceful protesters and those who were there for "something very different."

"We are seeing very few incidents," he said, and "some very respectful interactions" with protesters who were exercising their rights and got caught out past curfew.

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell addressed the semi truck driver who drove into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W earlier in the evening, saying that law enforcement deployed some chemical irritants to get people off of the highway afterward.

He said some protesters tried to assault the driver, but "there was also a large number of people attempting to protect the man who was driving that truck."

"Ultimately we feel very fortunate that that situation on the bridge did not end any more seriously than it was," he said.

Schnell said they are investigating whether the driver intentionally tried to get around the barrier, and "exactly what the motive is I don't know," he said. The investigative findings will be presented to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

No one was seriously injured in that incident, according to officials, and the driver was arrested.

Schnell also said about 250 people were encircled and arrested in a "slow and methodical" response in downtown Minneapolis near Washington Avenue, by Bobby & Steve's Auto World.

Protests were "largely peaceful" Sunday, Schnell said. One group of people rushed the fence around the Minnesota State Capitol, attempting to breach it, Schnell said. Gas was deployed and 10-12 or fewer people were arrested, Schnell said.

"At present the field commanders feel that they are in a good position," he said. "Other resources are there and working together collaboratively. Chiefs and sheriffs from all over the metro again wanting to achieve the objectives of protecting life, protecting property and restoring order, and we believe that's happening."

Schnell said fires are one of their biggest concerns and that they are being very strategic in their attempts to prevent those overnight. As of 10:47 p.m., he said they do not have any reports, although they have identified groups and people carrying improvised explosive devices and accelerants.

In response to concerns about white supremacist groups still in the Twin Cities, Schnell said that they do believe they are still present.

"There was posters put up various places around the Twin Cities as recently as yesterday last evening, speaking to kind of that movement," he said. "We believe that there is still a presence out there, we are mindful of these groups."

Schnell said that these are usually just one, two or three people who are agitators and bring in more people and a sense of "group think."

"The more we can contain and control and the more we can spread people so that agitators aren't able to amass these large groups of people that engage in wilder kind of behavior, that's the kind of thing we want to do," he said.

Schnell said DPS does not want the instability of the week to be "further escalated by people who are engaging on white supremacist activity."

"There's definitely people still out there; we're confident that we're going to get teams out and on those people, we hope that people go home because if they don't we are going to continue arresting," he said.

The first court appearance for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death, has been set for June 8 at 1:30 p.m.