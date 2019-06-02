ST. LOUIS — “Get Tested STL” will bring free HIV and STI screenings to St. Louis on February 7.

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health is hosting the free screenings for National African American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The day is meant to remember lost loved ones, empower communities and protect our future by calling on all African Americans to get educated, tested, treated and involved with local HIV/AIDS community efforts.

“When the HIV epidemic first started in the ‘80s, it was considered a death sentence,” Co-Director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health Dr. Emily Doucette said. “But with the biomedical advancements made since then, it can now be treated much more like a chronic disease. However, before treatment can begin, people need to know they have it. The sooner treatment is started, the better the prognosis.Testing is the key.”

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises anyone that is sexually active to get tested regularly because many people are unaware they have the disease.

According to the CDC, AIDS affects 1.2 million people in the United States.

African Americans communities continue to experience higher rates of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) compared with other races and ethnicities in the United States, which then increases an individual’s chance of getting HIV.

“Saint Louis County wants to create a favorable environment for both residents and visitors who need access to HIV education, prevention, care, and treatment services,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said.

If you want to get tested for free, you can visit the North Central Community Health Center at 4000 Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on February 7.

For more information about National African American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, please visit the CDC's website.