SUFFOLK, Va. — The West Virginia National Guard identified the man who died during a parachute accident in Suffolk on Wednesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty, 36, suffered fatal injuries while participating in an airborne operations training exercise at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead on the scene by local emergency services personnel.

West Virginia Army National Guard

The operation was taking place at the Suffolk Executive Airport located at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive.

"On behalf of the men and women of the West Virginia National Guard, I extend my deepest condolences to Nick's family, friends and those who served with him. The loss of such an exceptional Soldier and true West Virginia hero will be felt throughout our entire organization," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. "It's my hope that people understand, each and every day, there are men and women in the armed forces who are conducting both operations and training in support of the defense of our Nation in a dangerous environment. Not enough people are paying attention while our Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Sailors are putting their lives on the line for the cause of freedom. Let us never forget the life and legacy of Sgt. 1st Class Nick Sheperty, the sacrifice he made or the sacrifice his family will endure from this tragic incident."

The West Virginia Army National Guard said Sheperty was a member of the Green Berets and served as a Senior Weapons Sergeant with the 2/19th SFG (Airborne). He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2010. Prior to his service with the West Virginia National Guard, he served with the Marine Corps Special Operations Command. He enlisted into the United States military in 2002 and served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sheperty received the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Navy/Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, and NATO medal among numerous other awards and decorations.

He was a resident of Baltimore City, Maryland, and native Virginian.

The West Virginia National Guard held a press conference Thursday about Sheperty's death:

The investigation to determine the cause of the accident is still ongoing.