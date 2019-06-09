ST. LOUIS — For the second time this week, gunfire has sent children running at a sports practice in the St. Louis area.

This time, it was a team from Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club practiced at Penrose Park when shots rang out.

5 On Your Side reported on a similar incident earlier in the week when 8-and 9-year olds had to hide after gunshots rang out during a youth soccer practice.

Gunfire sends young girls ducking for cover on south St. Louis soccer field ST. LOUIS - Dominic Ruggeri and his wife Crystal were coaching their daughter's soccer team when they heard gunfire. It happened Tuesday evening at Fultz Field, near Gravois and River Des Peres. "First shot, bang," Dominic said. "Three more shots, bang, bang, bang."

This time, the shots happened a few blocks down from Penrose Park, according to witnesses who said they took cover on their porches. Meanwhile, the 10- and 12-year-old boys and girls practicing at Penrose Park also hit the ground to avoid the gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but people in the neighborhood told 5 On Your Side they were too nervous to speak on-camera.

The CEO for Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls' Club said the team will no longer practice at Penrose Park.

Instead, they'll move across the street to their own property.

St. Louis police said they found a stolen car in the course of the investigation, along with drugs and guns. They are looking for a 42-year-old man.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hurricane Dorian moves away from mid-Atlantic

Former Stenger chief of staff sentenced to 15 months

The St. Louis area is getting another Shake Shack

Marlins pitcher strikes out brother for first Major League strikeout

Man arrested in connection to murder asked what the St. Louis murder count is on Facebook and said ‘I got 3’