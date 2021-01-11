'Way better than last year': Trick or treating makes a comeback in 2021

Wildwood residents celebrate Halloween with hayrides and bonfires

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Halloween 2021 looked a lot different from last year. In 2020, a vaccine-less October made for a less traditional trick or treat.

"I think this year compared to last year is much better," Wildwood Council Member Joe Garritano tells 5 On Your Side. "It just feels like things are getting back to normal."

This Halloween, Garritano's neighborhood went big with hay rides and large house displays.

"We have people that have their firepits and the usual stuff," Garritano points out, "but we have some homes with decorations all over the front lawn, graveyards, ghosts, skeletons, you name it."

Many homes are back to the grab buckets, a change from last year's pre-packaged and portioned goodies.

No matter how spooky the house, kids had those Halloween jokes ready in order to score their candy.

"What did the corn say to the kernel that finally popped? Corn-gratulations!" said a kid dressed as Nintendo's Yoshi.

"How do you fix a broken pumpkin? You give it a pumpkin patch," said a yellow minion.