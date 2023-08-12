'It doesn't have to happen': Advocates urge gun safety around children after violent week in the Bi-state

Just this past week, a total of three children were shot in a three-day span across the Bi-state region. Two of them lost their lives.

ST. LOUIS — Local leaders and community members are looking for solutions to the growing problem of gun violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the leading cause of death for children in America, and the problem hits close to home.

That's why advocates like Karen Cloyd aren't silencing their voices while they urge the public to be smart with their weapons.

"Gun violence is way too prevalent in our community and in our nation," she said.

As a retired schoolteacher and St. Louis resident for over 40 years, Cloyd is concerned about the welfare of kids.

"Children who are innocent, just having their lives shut off before they've even really lived very much," she said.

It's a problem Cloyd has seen only get worse over the past five years and one that escalated just this past week.

"It doesn’t have to happen. We can address that very easily, do what’s necessary to keep guns out of the hands of children," she said.

On Monday a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot in Belleville hours after a 7-year-old boy died in Berkeley from an accidental shooting.

Then, a 9-year-old boy was shot in his bedroom in North St. Louis County on Wednesday.

Cloyd said when she heard about all the tragedies, her initial reaction was "not again."

"We have to keep guns away from kids and make the world a safer place for them," she said.

Cloyd was trying to do just that on Saturday at the Cardinals Care back to school event.

Her and other volunteers with Women's Voices Raised for Social Justice were handing out free gun locks while educating people on how to use them.

Gun locks are the easiest step to make sure no more children die from unintentional shootings, Cloyd said.

"Our mission is to try to keep, especially children safe, from unintended shootings," she said.

There are still a lot of people who don't use gun locks because they believe it doesn't allow for quick access to their weapon.

Cloyd said gun locks can be easy to use with practice.

"There are lots of children running around here today, absolutely adorable kids who deserve to have a right to get to adulthood," she said.

It's because of that Cloyd continues to ask her city to do just one thing.

"Lock your gun, keep it away from children, let's do better as a community," she said.

Cloyd said her group handed out 40 gun locks within the four and a half of the event Saturday.

According to 5 On Your Side data, at least 61 children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis and St. Louis County so far this year. Fifteen of them died.

The 'Lock It for Love' program has gun locks available at every St. Louis City Fire Department. That includes 30 engine house locations that are open 24 hours daily. If you have questions, you can call 314-533-3406.

The program also offers free gun locks at selected city and county library locations.

Gun locks are also available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.

You can see more information about the 'Lock It for Love' program here.

