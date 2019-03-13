ST. LOUIS — It's very likely that many drug addicts-- will one day wind up in an ambulance, but this retired ambulance is designed to help keep drug addicts out of hospitals.

Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery's new MO Mobile could save lives.

"Every single person out there struggling with substance abuse, whatever the substance — opioid, meth — they can be reached. They can find recovery. Unfortunately, too many people are dying before they get the chance," said Chad Sabora, the director of Missouri Network for Opiate and Recovery.

They are taking to the streets with a new mobile unit.

"Whatever their barrier of getting the help they need, this van will hopefully remove that barrier," he said.

The van will be out and about in communities with high drug use. They want to get the word out to the active users there is a safe place to get help.

"We will never close our doors to them," Sabora said. "Even though family members may have to one day for their own boundaries, our doors — the doors to that car — will always be open no matter what."