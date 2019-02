O'FALLON, Mo. — With more than 100 students calling in sick on Wednesday, Assumption School in O'Fallon, Missouri, will close for the next two days.

The principal of the private Catholic school said 133 children were out sick Wednesday. The school has classes from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Statewide, flu numbers are down significantly from the last two years, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. You can read their report here.

RELATED: Can quickly changing temperatures make you sick?