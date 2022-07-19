Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing now offering full-ride scholarships

The full-ride scholarships are available to undergraduates starting in the fall 2022 semester and would cover 100% of tuition and fees.

ST. LOUIS — The Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College has opened up a full-ride scholarship to students looking to enroll this fall.

The new initiative comes as many hospitals across the country struggle to hire and retain nurses partially following the pressure from the pandemic.

Kait Long, a first-year student at the college is no stranger to the struggle.

“Going into it, I was nervous that I was going to be able to afford it I've never had a good financial income when it comes to college. I’ve had to pay for it all on my own,” Long said.

Thanks to the new scholarship, Long will not have a bill once she finishes her program.

According to the National Student Nurses Association, more than 70% of nursing students use student loans to help pay for their education.

"By the time that they get into nursing school, so many of them have actually exceeded that amount," said Dr. Angela Clark, the president of the school of nursing.

The full-ride scholarships are available to undergraduates looking to get in Fall 2022 and would cover 100% of tuition and fees.

"The scholarship is just one way we can really support this and increase the talent pool in our area and also support students who maybe want to be nurses but don't have the resources to do that in our community," Clark said.

Recipients will have the opportunity to work at one of BJC's 14 healthcare facilities after they graduate.

They will have to work for three years in a direct care patient role in return.

Expenses such as housing, books, and other living expenses are not covered.



To qualify for the scholarships, applicants must have above a 3.5 GPA. And the school also considers diversity and need.