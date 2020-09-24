Barnes-Jewish Hospital offering free flu shots

ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital is offering free flu shots for St. Louis area residents who don't have primary doctors or other means to get a flu shot.
This is the 17th year the hospital has offered free flu shots, according to a press release.
The shots will be delivered at several locations throughout the St. Louis area outside the hospital setting to ensure safe social distancing. Safety precautions include COVID-19 symptom screenings, mandatory masking and social distancing.
The events will be offered in drive-thru and walk-up format.
“By getting a flu shot, you are helping to protect yourself and the people around you from flu this season, as well as helping reduce the strain on health care systems in our area as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “We are grateful for the partnership of organizations like Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Louis Blues to make these flu shot events possible and to help keep our community safe.”
Free flu shot locations:
Saturday, October 10
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
- BJC at the Commons, 4249 Clayton Ave (enter from Sarah St.)
- Format: Drive-thru; by appointment (visit www.bjc.org/flushots and click on the event tab to register)
Sunday, October 11
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
- BJC at the Commons, 4249 Clayton Ave (enter from Sarah St.)
- Format: Drive-thru; by appointment (visit www.bjc.org/flushots and click on the event tab to register)
Saturday, October 17
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
- Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave
- Format: Walk-in; first come, first served
- Free parking available in adjacent parking lots, provided by the Office of the Treasurer for the City of St. Louis
Saturday, October 24
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
- Jamestown Mall Parking Lot, 175 Jamestown Mall
- Format: Drive-thru; first come, first served
Sunday, October 25
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
- Urban League Northside Community Empowerment Center, 1330 Aubert Ave
- Format: Drive-thru; first come, first served
