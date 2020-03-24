ST. LOUIS — Baue Funeral Homes announced it’ll host a virtual grief support group.

Its in-person support groups have been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays. You must register to join the group, click here for more information

“During this time of ever-changing circumstances, Baue Funeral Homes is equipped with new and innovative ways to care for our community during times of grief. As we continue to serve those in need, Baue is utilizing the latest technology to host an Online Virtual Grief Group on Wednesdays,” Baue Funeral Homes said in a news release. “As we move forward, these groups will guide those in need to unify and collaborate on how to process feelings of grief and loss during the current circumstances. Even during this time of social distancing, we can stand together in support and unity for each other.”

