These are the best hospitals in St. Louis, according to US News & World Report

ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital is the best hospital in St. Louis, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings released Tuesday.

For the last three decades, U.S. News has analyzed millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in the county, according to its website. To determine the rankings, each hospital was scored based on quality of care. They were given a point for each of the 11 specialties and 19 common procedures and conditions in which they were rated high performing, and for each procedure or condition they were rated below average in, they lost a point.

In addition to being ranked St. Louis' top hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital was one of 22 hospitals nationwide recognized for excellence across 15 specialties and 21 surgical procedures and medical conditions. Also among U.S. News' honor roll were renowned hospitals such as the Cleveland Clinic, John Hopkins Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.

Best hospitals in St. Louis

According to U.S. News, the best hospitals in the St. Louis metro were ranked as follows:

1. Barnes-Jewish Hospital

2. Missouri Baptist Medical Center

3. Mercy Hospital St. Louis

4. St. Luke's Hospital-Chesterfield

5. Christian Hospital

6. Mercy Hospital South

U.S. News also ranked the best hospitals by state. Here's how hospitals in Illinois and Missouri measured up.

Top 10 hospitals in Illinois

1. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (tied)

1. Rush University Medical Center (tied)

3. University of Chicago Medical Center

4. NorthShore University Health System-Metro Chicago

5. Advocate Christ Medical Center

6. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

7. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

8. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

9. Edward Hospital

10. Loyola University Medical Center (tied)

10. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital (tied)

Top 10 hospitals in Missouri

1. Barnes-Jewish Hospital

2. Missouri Baptist Medical Center

3. St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

4. Mercy Hospital St. Louis

5. St. Luke's Hospital-Chesterfield

6. Mercy Hospital Springfield

7. Boone Hospital Center

8. North Kansas City Hospital

9. Christian Hospital

10. St. Luke's East Hospital (tied)

10. CoxHealth Springfield (tied)

To learn the best-performing hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties of adult care, including cancer, cardiology, diabetes, orthopedics, neurology, pulmonology, urology and more, click here.