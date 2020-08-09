St. Louis hospital makes list of best facilities for maternity care

"This designation reflects our commitment to provide a safe, compassionate and personalized birthing experience"

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis has been named one of the country’s best hospitals for maternity care by Newsweek.

The "Best Maternity Hospitals 2020" list identifies maternity care programs based on “rigorous” quality and safety standards, according to a news release. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital was one of 231 hospitals to make the list and the only hospital in the St. Louis area.

“This designation reflects our commitment to provide a safe, compassionate and personalized birthing experience,” said Travis Capers, president of SSM Heath St. Mary’s Hospital. “Our amazing obstetrics team puts mom and baby at the center of every decision.”

Facilities to make the list have low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, as well as those that follow crucial, best-practice protocols to protect mother and babies, the release said.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers, to review data to determine the 2020 list.

Four other hospitals in Missouri also made the list:

Centerpoint Medical Center – Independence

Research Medical Center Main Campus – Kansas City

Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City – Kansas City

Southeast Hospital – Cape Girardeau