BJC is offering free flu shots this fall. Here's when, where you can get yours

ST. LOUIS — BJC Healthcare will host free influenza vaccine clinics this fall to help St. Louisans get protected from the flu.

For the 20th year, BJC is offering free shots for St. Louis area residents ages 6 months and older. Six flu shot clinics will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12.

BJC is also partnering with the St. Louis Blues to hold flu shot clinics at the team's Sept. 26 game at the Enterprise Center.

The dates and times of clinics are as follows:

Sept. 30

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

BJC at the Commons

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4249 Clayton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 1

Oct. 7

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 8

Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building



9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 12

Northwest HealthCare

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1225 Graham Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

Parking is available free on-site.