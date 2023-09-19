x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

BJC is offering free flu shots this fall. Here's when, where you can get yours

BJC is also partnering with the St. Louis Blues to hold flu shot clinics at the team's Sept. 26 game at the Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — BJC Healthcare will host free influenza vaccine clinics this fall to help St. Louisans get protected from the flu.

For the 20th year, BJC is offering free shots for St. Louis area residents ages 6 months and older. Six flu shot clinics will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12.

BJC is also partnering with the St. Louis Blues to hold flu shot clinics at the team's Sept. 26 game at the Enterprise Center.

The dates and times of clinics are as follows: 

Sept. 30

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5225 Midamerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

BJC at the Commons

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4249 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 1

BJC at the Commons

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4249 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 7

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 8

Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 12

Northwest HealthCare

By appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1225 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO 63031

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)
Adults (18+ years old)
Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What to know about the latest flu vaccine as flu season approaches

Before You Leave, Check This Out