BJC Outpatient Center coming to Edwardsville

The location is scheduled to open summer 2021

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The previous Shop n’ Save grocery store in Edwardsville will soon be a BJC Outpatient Center.

The center, which will open this summer, plans to accommodate nine different services including adult and pediatric care, primary care, pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine and pediatric therapies.

A news release from BJC stated the facility will be designed to offer care to patients of all ages. St. Louis Children's Hospital will help provide services for younger patients.

“BJC Medical Group is thrilled to bring our advanced primary care and specialty services to Madison County in a location that is convenient and close to home. We very much look forward to serving the greater Edwardsville community,” said Dr. Douglas Pogue, president of the BJC Medical Group.

For the next several months, renovations and developments will be made to turn the property into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space for future expansion.