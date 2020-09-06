Blood donors needed after several blood drive cancellations

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center projects it will lose 20,000 donations from canceled blood drives between March and August

O'FALLON, Ill. — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital are asking blood donors to participate in a blood drive after other blood drives were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Elizabeth’s is hosting the drive on June 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in MVRBC’s mobile donor bus that will be parked in the hospital parking lot at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard in O’Fallon.

MVRBC projects it will lose 20,000 donations from canceled blood drives between March and August. Many organizations that host mobile blood drives were forced to cancel or postpone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

During the pandemic, hospitals postponed elective surgeries and the demand for blood components dropped by about 40% compared to normal levels, the release said. Now that hospitals are seeing an increase in activity, the demand for blood has increased.

“We are now supporting additional patient care options we had previously postponed, such as joint replacement and other elective surgery,” said St. Elizabeth’s laboratory manager Justin Cox. “And we have seen continued use of blood components for trauma, urgent surgery, cancer treatment, and other critical care throughout the pandemic.”

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. Everyone 17 years old and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation, the release said.

All donors must make an appointment by calling 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or click here and use the sponsor code 10155. All donors will be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID.

MVRBC staff also urged donors who are feeling sick to reschedule their appointments.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re taking extra precautions to keep our donors safe and healthy,” said Denise Mosley, donor relations consultant for MVRBC. “If you aren’t feeling well, have recently been tested for COVID-19, or have been in contact with someone being tested for COVID-19, we ask that you kindly reschedule your appointment for a later date. To reschedule, please call 800-747-5401 or text 999-777 to find out when you will be eligible to give again.”

