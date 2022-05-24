Milk drive collecting extra frozen breast milk amid national formula shortage

Parents can come to the milk drive to drop off any extra frozen breast milk they have.

ST. LOUIS — Empty shelves of baby formula have had parents across the country struggling to find ways to feed their children.

Parents in St. Louis are feeling the impact too.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is hosting a collection Tuesday with the aim of helping local families.

Parents can come to the milk drive to drop off any excess frozen breast milk.

That milk will be used to help feed other people’s children and the hospital said these donations can quite literally save lives in the midst of the national baby formula shortage.

Cardinal Glennon is partnering with The Milk Bank to put on this milk drive Tuesday.

The groups are urging anyone with extra breast milk frozen at home to consider bringing it by.

The extra milk donations will really impact preemies and fragile babies.

You can drop off milk at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is appointment only.

You’re asked to wear a mask, and only two visitors are allowed at a time. The event is also a blood draw.

A lot of families still need formula and are searching for anything they can use to feed their babies.

Doctors say some homemade formulas can actually hurt more than help.

Unfortunately, it's too easy for babies to get sick or have seizures if the amount of vitamins or calories in their formula is off.

We found some other tips from healthychildren.org.

If you can't find formula:

Check smaller stores and drug stores – those stores could have supply when the big box stores run out.

Try and buy formula online but beware of scams.

Call your pediatrician if you cannot find formula for your baby. They may have samples in stock you can have.

Because of this shortage, more parents are considering feeding babies just plain cow’s milk.