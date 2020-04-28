Brushing teeth will help keep rest of body healthy

Half of all heart attacks are triggered by an oral bacteria

ST. LOUIS — With non-essential checkups and appointments canceled a handful of you may be long overdue for a trip to the dentist.

Lora Hooper, Dental Consultant, said staying on track is the hardest but most important part of daily oral health.

Everyone should be flossing and brushing their teeth twice a day, each for two minutes.

If you have an emergency, don’t go to the emergency department because there’s a good chance they are over-crowded with other patients. See your dentist. If you have a toothache, aspirin doesn’t work.

Keeping your pearly whites clean helps other parts of the body.

“Oral health impacts our overall health,” Hooper said. “We know when we get stressed, we get dry mouth. Half of all heart attacks are triggered by an oral bacteria.”

Hooper recommends taking an oral probiotic. It will fight bad mouth bacteria and help between long trips to the dentist.