ST. LOUIS — Caito Foods, LLC, has recalled approximately 1,532 pounds of ready-to-eat salad and bowl products made with chicken containing corn that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The products were shipped to retail stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota.

The ready-to-eat salads and bowls made with chicken were produced from Oct. 6 through Oct. 14.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Good & Delish Santé Fe style salad with chicken,” with “enjoy by” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Sell By” date of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

11.25-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY SALADS SANTA FE STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN,” with “Best If Sold By” dates of 10/12/18 through 10/20/18 (inclusive).

12-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall have the number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 14 when Caito Foods received notification that the corn they used in their ready-to-eat salads was being recalled by their corn supplier.

There have been no confirmed reports adverse reactions due to consuming these products, according to a press release.

When available, the list of retailers that carry the recalled products will be posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call the Caito Foods, LLC Consumer Feedback Line at 1-844-467-7278.

© 2018 KSDK