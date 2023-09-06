Canadian wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in St. Louis

Indicators show air quality is in the "orange" zone Friday in St. Louis, meaning sensitive groups may be affected.

ST. LOUIS — Air quality in the St. Louis area remains “orange” Friday due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, and sensitive groups may experience effects on their health.

Satellite maps of North America show smoke over the Great Lakes, but it is affecting air quality as far south as St. Louis, as well. Air quality indicators show prolonged exposure and exposure during strenuous activities can cause permanent damage, especially for those with existing respiratory issues.

“If you have the option,” said Dr. Steven Brown with Mercy Virtual Care, “don’t be outside during the heaviest times of the day, when it's the hottest and when the air pollution is at the highest. That is toward the mid-afternoon and late afternoon, and you should try to inside and avoid activities during those times."

“There's not a whole lot of difference between cigarette smoke and wildfire smoke when it gets to the lungs,” said Dr. Shiraz Daud, a pulmonologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. “For patients that have that things like asthma, emphysema, or other lung disease, it can actually cause their lungs to age prematurely. Even for healthy patients, if they really are exposed to this for long periods of time, it can lead to long-term effects in the future.”