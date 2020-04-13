Child psychologist: Check in with your kids often during the coronavirus pandemic

Your children may be experiencing fear and grief due to the coronavirus. Here's how to talk to them about it

ST. LOUIS — It’s been over three weeks now since many of us entered into our new normal, which includes isolating from family and friends.

As a parent, you may be finding it hard to explain to your kids why they can't hug grandma or grandpa or play at their friend’s house.



Clinical Child Psychologist Dr. Brian Richter with St. Louis Children’s Hospital said our emotions are like the weather. They're not always sunny, especially during this pandemic.

The best thing parents can do is validate those feelings of being scared or sad.

“Not being able to hug your grandma, that’s sad," Richter said. "So, it’s not just fear that we're dealing with. Being calm while we’re sticking to the facts, actively listening and normalizing and validating. Kind of sitting with whatever feelings that child might have."



As for teenagers who are dealing with the loss of proms, championship games and closing out their high school career, Richter said they're experiencing grief.

They’ve lost a lot and they'll be processing this over a period of time. In this case, he said to let your teen come to you. Be sure to listen, stay calm and validate whatever feelings they have.

Constant communication and checking in with your kids is imperative during this time.

The Centers for Disease Control has a guide for how to talk to your kids about the coronavirus on its website.