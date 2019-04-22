Dental care is an important part of overall health, but not everyone has access to it. In an effort to increase the number of people receiving dental care, a St. Louis County dentist is offering free dental care for children Saturday.

Nicole Schmidt and her team at Plaza Health Dentristy are participating in Kids Free Dentristy Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Children under the age of 18 can get free cleanings, x-rays, fillings and exams.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, you can call 314-843-0500 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

