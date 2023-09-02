City Health Dept. to hold vaccine clinics

The public health department will hold two Covid-19 vaccine clinics next week.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 5 years old and above at two locations in the next week.

For individuals under 18 years old, a parent or guardian must be present to consent to the child receiving the vaccine.

Vaccines will be available 9-11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church, 8645 Goodfellow Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63147. Walk-ins should arrive by 10:45 a.m.

Vaccines will also be available 4-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1919 S. 7th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104. Walk-ins should arrive by 6:15 p.m.

The COVID-19 Vaccines available are:

Ages 5-11: Pfizer (including boosters for eligible individuals)

Ages 12 and older: Pfizer (including boosters for eligible individuals)

Ages 50 and older: Pfizer (including boosters for eligible individuals)

If you require any reasonable modifications or auxiliary aids and services for effective communication because of a disability, call (314) 657-1480 or email health@stlouis-mo.gov 48 hours in advance.

Health Dept. Job Fairs

St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, Department of Health staff, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) team, and the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, February 9.

The informational session will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE. Registration through Eventbrite is encouraged [doh-virtual-job-fair-2-9-2023.eventbrite.com].

For information or to connect with SLATE before the event, please call (314) 589-8000. You can also visit the SLATE Job Center Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Registering with MoJobs and updating your profile before visiting SLATE will save you time at the Job Center. Register at https://jobs.mo.gov/

If you cannot attend this session or wish to invite someone later, a second session is scheduled for February 15 at 1:30 p.m.

A current listing of all openings within the City of St. Louis, including Department of Health jobs, is available at stlouis-mo.gov/jobs.