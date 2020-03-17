JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed there are 10 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

The latest case is in Jackson County; a woman in her 80s has tested positive.

There are three cases in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis city, three in Greene County, one in Henry County, one in Jackson County and one more case for which details have not been announced.

As of Monday, the U.S. reached more than 4,200 cases. New York and Washington state have the most cases, each with between 500 and 1,000.

More than 153,000 people around the world have been sickened by the virus and more than 5,700 people have died.

Several events have been canceled in the St. Louis area and many local attractions have temporarily closed their doors due to the threat of COVID-19.

