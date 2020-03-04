ST. LOUIS — Ten Bi-State Development employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Bi-State Development runs Metro Transit in Missouri and Illinois.

In a release, Bi-State Development said the employees who tested positive work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, DeBaliviere MetroBus facility, Illinois MetroLink, Metro Call-A-Ride and headquarters.

Bi-State Development said they have identified and reached out to other workers who had close contact with the employees who tested positive and instructed them to self-quarantine for 14 days. The facilities and areas where exposure may have occurred have also been sanitized and disinfected.

Bi-State Development said Metro Transit has been practicing midday and nightly cleanings of vehicles, encouraging social distancing aboard trains and buses, modifying their services and limiting contact with operators over the past several weeks.

Related Stories

RELATED: Gov. Parson expected to give update on stay-at-home orders, coronavirus cases in Missouri

RELATED: St. Louis County Park closures kicking some cyclists to the curb

RELATED: Missouri tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 794 in St. Louis County

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Illinois bans activities at state parks amid virus outbreak

RELATED: Missouri National Guard looking for 'alternate medical facilities' to treat COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Stories of COVID-19 from the St. Louis area