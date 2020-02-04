CLAYTON, Mo. — The Clayton Fire Department received a donation of 1,000 surgical masks from the Chinese Education and Cultural Center in St. Louis.

Clayton Fire Captain Ryan Harrell said Min Liu with the center contacted the department late Tuesday to offer the masks and delivered them the next morning. Chief Paul Jones was there to accept them.

"Chief John Paul Jones has been integral in locating equipment needed as part of the Unified Command's logistics team at the St Louis County Emergency Operations Center," Harrell said. "The equipment will be distributed to public safety agencies throughout the county on the basis of demand and need."

The department is still in need of certain donations:

surgical masks

N-95 masks

face shields

safety glasses/goggles

sanitizing wipes

medical gowns

nitrile gloves

hand sanitizer

To donate, contact the department directly or email EOCDonations@stlouisco.com.

