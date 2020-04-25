x
1,000 people in City of St. Louis have now tested positive for COVID-19

The city also has lost 47 residents due to the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Thirty-nine days after the city announced its first case of the coronavirus, the 1,000th person tested positive.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health released updated COVID-19 case information Friday evening. The update stated St. Louis now has 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

One more person died because of the virus, bringing the city’s total to 47 victims. The city is monitoring 102 people.

The age breakdown for the city’s COVID-19 cases is:

  • Younger than 10: Fewer than 5
  • 10-19: 16
  • 20-29: 95
  • 30-39: 128
  • 40-49: 128
  • 50-59: 186
  • 60-69: 186
  • 70-79: 109
  • 80-89: 73
  • 90+: 21

The age breakdown for the city’s COVID-19 deaths is:

  • 10-19: 0
  • 20-29: 0
  • 30-39: Fewer than 5
  • 40-49: 0
  • 50-59: 8
  • 60-69: 10
  • 70-79: 11
  • 80-89: 14
  • 90+: Fewer than 5

The city remains under a stay-at-home home until further notice. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she will reevaluate it on May 15 or earlier.

