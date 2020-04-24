Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, thanked the community for cooperating with social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders

ST. LOUIS — As of Friday, 1,034 COVID-19 patients have been released from St. Louis area hospitals, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Friday afternoon.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, thanked the community for cooperating with social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders. He said the community coming together helped get to this milestone.

According to models used by the four local hospital systems, the St. Louis area is expected to hit its peak of COVID-19 patients on Saturday. That’s when the number of people in the hospital with the virus is expected to be at its highest.

“We’re in the middle of what our modeling shows to be the initial crest of our first wave of infections,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “So, now is not the time to let our guard down against the virus.”

You can watch the full daily briefing by clicking play in the Facebook post below.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, there are 4,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the greater St. Louis area, which includes suburbs and the Metro East. In that same area, 211 people have lost their lives because of the virus.

Dr. Garza said hospitals in the area are prepared for the peak.

“We’re as prepared as we can be. We’ve gained a lot of experience going through this pandemic. We’ve taken all the precautions we can,” he said. “We have our supply of PPE, we’re still operating underneath crisis standards, but we’re still there. But I believe we’re as prepared as we can be.”

The task force’s latest models, which were released last week, showed about 71,000 people in the Bi-state area would be infected with the coronavirus by the end of April. Dr. Garza said out of that number upwards of 30% — or 21,300 people — might not even know they have the virus and many others will have mild symptoms and won’t get tested.